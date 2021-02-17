VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BJK remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Wednesday. 40,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,440. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

