Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $295.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

