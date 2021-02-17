Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

