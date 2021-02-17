Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

