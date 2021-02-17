Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $298.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

