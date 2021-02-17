Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

