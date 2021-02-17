Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.69. 65,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

