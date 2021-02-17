Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

