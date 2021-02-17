VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

VER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

