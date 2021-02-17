Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Holdings Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5,117,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

