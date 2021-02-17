Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its position in Kellogg by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,173,396. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.