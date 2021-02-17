Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $117,890,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 282.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,064,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after buying an additional 786,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

