Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,351 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 75,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.