Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,423 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

In related news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

