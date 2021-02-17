Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,075. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

