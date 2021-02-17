Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,129,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,618,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter.

SPHB stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

