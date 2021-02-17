Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

