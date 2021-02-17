Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.