Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 958 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.