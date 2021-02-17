Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $240.44 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

