Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

