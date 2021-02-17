Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Shares Up 6.8%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Vicat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

