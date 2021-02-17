Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce sales of $82.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.41 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Vicor posted sales of $63.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $295.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.25 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $375.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vicor.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Vicor stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. 72,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,709. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

