Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 873.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,972 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $158,469.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $5,016,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

