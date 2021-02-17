Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $522,530. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

