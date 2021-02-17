Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Hibbett Sports worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

