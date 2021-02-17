Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

