Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 851,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.