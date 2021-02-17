Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.28, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

