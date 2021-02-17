Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

