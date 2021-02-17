Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of MasTec worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of MTZ opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

