VIDY Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $5.72 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.17 or 0.00850044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.04953802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00043794 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

