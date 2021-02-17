Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 699,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

