Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €30.69 ($36.11) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.09.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

