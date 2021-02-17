Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $19,693.06 and approximately $12.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00296920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00084825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00073953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00084928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.00448113 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00177048 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars.

