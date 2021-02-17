Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells $253,825.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $253,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $282,899.10.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $5.37 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 704,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,538,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.