Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Get Vonovia alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonovia (VONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.