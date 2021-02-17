Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $9.07 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,177,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

