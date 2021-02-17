Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 61,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

