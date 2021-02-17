Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.60 ($53.65).

Shares of VOS opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.05. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

