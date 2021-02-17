Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Voya Financial worth $113,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Voya Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 5,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,287. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

