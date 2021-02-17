W Green Pay (WGP) Hits Market Cap of $127,527.96

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $127,527.96 and $662.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.00873270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.28 or 0.05129533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.