Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $110,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

