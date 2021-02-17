Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

