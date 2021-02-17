Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.59. 124,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $414.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

