Warburg Research Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.64 ($74.87).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €64.42 ($75.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €66.70 ($78.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

