Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.54. 41,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. The company has a market capitalization of $306.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

