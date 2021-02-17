Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.68. The stock had a trading volume of 136,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,500. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

