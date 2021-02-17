Washington Trust Bank Purchases 108 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.38. 22,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.