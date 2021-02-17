Washington Trust Bank Purchases 371 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.28. 14,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

